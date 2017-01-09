Gyan, Ayew stick with number 3 and 10 for AFCON 2017

The Black Stars jersey numbers for 2017 African Nations Cup have been revealed. Coach Avram Grant presented his final list on January 4, 10 days to the start of the tournament. Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan retained his iconic number three shirt while Andre Ayew chose to stick with the iconic number 10 jersey.
Newboys Ebenezer Ofori and Bernard Tekpetey were given the number 14 and 15 jerseys.
Below are jersey numbers for the Black Stars in the 2017 AFCON:
Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah -1, Abdul-Fatau Dauda- 16 and Richard Ofori – 12
Defenders: Harrison Afful – 23, Andy Yiadom – 2, Baba Rahman – 17, Frank Acheampong- 22, John Boye – 21, Jonathan Mensah – 4, Daniel Amartey – 18, – 19 Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu – 8, Afriyie Acquah – 6 , Thomas Partey – 5, Mubarak Wakaso – 11, Christian Atsu – 7, Ebenezer Ofori – 15 and Samuel Tetteh – 20
Forwards: Asamoah Gyan – 3, Jordan Ayew – 9 , Andre Ayew – 10, Ebenezer Assifuah – 13 and Bernard Tekpetey – 14