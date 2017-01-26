GT Bank Super Zonal Soccer Championship underway

The third edition of the Guaranty Trust (GT) Bank Super Zonal Soccer Championship (Principals' Cup) got underway yesterday with Zone One defeating Zone Three by a lone goal in the boys opening match at El Wak stadium.

Zone One made up of players from Accra Academy SHS, Christian Methodist SHS and Ebenezer SHS scored the only goal of the close match in the first half.

The opening match was preceded by a colourful opening ceremony on the pitch which saw last year's winners of the respective boys and girls, Zone Two and Zone Four returning the glittering trophies to the organisers.

The Managing Director of GT Bank, Lekan Sanusi said their life-long partnership with Ghana Education Service is part of efforts to ensure that the country produces sportsmen and sportswomen with strong academic credentials.

He said, "This year marks the third edition of our partnership with the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to sponsor the Super Zonal Soccer Championship; this we believe provides a great platform to identify talents for the country's football teams.

"GT Bank in our bid to give back to the society in which we operate took a decision to contribute to the development of youth soccer in Ghana and many talents have emerged from this.

"We found a way by which we could contribute our quota to the development of youth soccer in Ghana, as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility".

Mr Sanusi added that the Best Female Player of last year's competition, Miss Nina Norshie of St John's Grammar Senior High School who earned a call up into Ghana's U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses will be appointed a Sports Ambassador of the bank.

This year's tournament which ends today is being contested by teams from four (4) zones representing a total number of forty four (44) second cycle institutions in the Greater Accra Region.

The winning teams of the two-day GT Bank Super Zonal Championship will win the Principals Cup while cash prizes of GHC 1,000 each will be handed out to the best players, top scorers, best defenders and best goalkeepers of the respective boys and girls contests.