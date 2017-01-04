Groupe Nduom donates kit to Elmina Sharks

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks, have received new sports kits valued at $5000 to boost their preparations and participation in the forthcoming Ghana Premier League.

The items include two sets of jerseys, track suits and kit for goalkeepers.

A member of the Board of Directors of Groupe Nduom, Nana Kweku Nduom, who presented the items told the Daily Graphic that as a regular practice, members of the group took time off during the holidays to visit projects of the group.

He said the group, therefore, paid a visit to Elmina Sharks, owned by the group and donated the new kits to motivate them towards the league season.

The Captain of the side, Charles McCarthy, who received the items, expressed appreciation to Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum and group Ndoum for their support and gave an assurance that he and his colleagues would work hard to make the group, Elmina and their teeming supporters proud.