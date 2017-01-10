GOC President Prof Dodoo appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Professor Francis Dodoo has been appointed as the Pro-Vice Chancellor in charge of Research, Innovation and Development at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

Prof Dodoo's appointment took effect from January 1, 2017 and he will serve as the second Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university alongside Professor Kwame Ofei who is the Pro-Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs.

The former national athlete replaces Professor John Owusu Gyapong who was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho last year.

He is currently the President of the GOC and is expected to seek re-election on March 15, 2017. Prof Dodoo also doubles as the President of the Ghana Athletic Association.

He succeeded Benson Tongo Baba in October 2011 to become the President of the GOC after polling 38 votes to defeat Kojo Adu-Asare and Emile Missodey who had two and zero (0) votes respectively.

The retired Ghanaian athlete competed in the long jump and triple jump winning the triple jump gold medal at the 1987 All-Africa Games Nairobi, Kenya.

Dodoo also won a silver medal at the 1992 African Championships in Mauritius.

His best placement in the Olympic Games was a 17th place from 1988 in Seoul, South Korea.