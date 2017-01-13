"Go for gold" - Akufo-Addo charges Black Stars

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars to end Ghana's long wait for a trophy at senior level by winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ghana last won a senior title close to 35 years ago at the 1982 AFCON hosted by Libya.

The Black Stars placed second at the 2015 edition of the AFCON after losing a penalty shoot-out to Cote d'Ivoire and President Akufo-Addo in a tweet stated that it was time the lengthy trophy drought was ended this year.

He tweeted: "Best wishes to the players, technical & management team of the Black Stars. Time to end our 34 year wait for the AFCON trophy. Go for gold!"

The Stars have been paired with five-time champions Egypt, Mali and Uganda in Group D.

Avran Grant's side will open their campaign against bogey-side Uganda on Tuesday at the Stade de Port Gentil, 4pm.

Meanwhile, bad weather has delayed the Stars departure from their pre-AFCON base in the United Arab Emirates to Gabon.

The 2017 AFCON gets underway on Saturday in Gabon with the hosts Gabon playing Guinea-Bissau.