Glico insures Black Stars

Insurance firm Glico Group has presented an insurance package worth GH¢ 3 million to the Black Stars as they prepare to participate in the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Gabon.

The package will cater for the 23-man squad and their technical team.

As part of Glico's commitment to the Stars, they presented a cheque for GH¢ 15,000 to help the team financially as they prepare for the continental campaign.

They also promised to give the team GH¢ 2,000 if they qualify to the quarter finals with an additional GH¢ 3,000 and GH¢ 5,000 if they reach the final stage and win the tournament respectively.

Addressing the press at the presentation ceremony, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Glico, Nana Efua Rockson, said they were keen on motivating the team to offer their best.

She was hopeful the gesture would help the team play their hearts out and win the trophy at stake.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, who received the presentation on behalf of the Stars, thanked the company for their continuous support.

Meanwhile, Glico took the opportunity to announce a GH¢ 200,000 worth of insurance package for Nyantakyi on becoming an Executive Committee Member at FIFA.

According to the company, they decided to cover him for a year because of his recent post, which would allow him travel around the globe.