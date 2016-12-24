GHANSU partners NPP group to develop sports

A partnership between the Ghana National Supporters Union (GHANSU) and a pro-NPP group, Nana 1 Touch Movement, to grow and develop sports in the country was launched last Thursday at the Lincoln Hotel at Achimota in Accra.

The collaboration is intended to bring the youth together and identify talents, while seeking funds and sponsorship to develop and support all sporting disciplines.

The initiative is also aimed at fostering unity and finding an amicable solution to the long-standing feud between GHANSU and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

At the launch, the President of Nana 1 Touch Movement, Odeneho Nana Oppong, told the gathering that an incoming Nana Akufo-Addo adminstration would ensure an equitable distribution of wealth and a judicious use of financial resources for the development of sports.

He gave an assurance that the partnership with GHANSU would go a long way to help the growth of sports in the country and serve as an avenue for employment for the unemployed youth in the country.

Mr Abraham Boakye, aka One man Supporter, President of GHANSU, expressed gratitude to the movement for its efforts to reconcile GHANSU and the GFA.

He surmised that perhaps his outfit’s financial problems and that of a lot of sporting organisations would be solved through this partnership.

He called on the supporters of both groups to work together to produce the needed results.

The Nana 1 Touch Movement has President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo as its chief patron, alongside the Vice-President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Formed in 2004, the group also has over 40 MPs as its members and 50,000 supporters, while GHANSU, formed in 1996, has over 40,000 members.