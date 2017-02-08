Ghana to compete in Olympic wrestling

The President of the Ghana Wrestling Association (GWA), Dzaga Ameyi, has disclosed that his outfit had officially written to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to be absorbed into the Olympic Charter.

He contended that although the association had long existed, it primarily focused on traditional wrestling and Mzonkan --- a type of Iranian traditional wrestling.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Ameyi noted that the association, after its congress and election of new executive members three weeks ago, resolved to add freestyle wrestling and Olumpic wrestling to its repertoire.

He said Olympic wrestling had come to stay and added that plans were far afoot to start the sport in basic and second cycle institutions early this month.

Mr Ameyi stated that the discipline would also be introduced in tertiary institutions and was hopeful that the sport would soon be a national past-time.

He appealed for corporate support to make Olympic wrestling a reality in the country.