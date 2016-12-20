Ghana are among AFCON favourites - Andre Ayew

West Ham's Andre 'Dede' Ayew believes Ghana are among the favourites for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. He also admitted that this edition is likely to be "one of the toughest" in the history of the tournament.

He was speaking at the launch of the Best of Africa Awards, which recognises philanthropic projects sponsored by African footballers on the continent.

"We are in a difficult group and to be honest we are among the two favourites in the tournament," Ayew said.

"I think every tournament becomes harder and harder.

"We can see that all the teams are becoming stronger, so we need to keep our heads high and be confident and go and do our job."

The midfielder has missed several weeks of the English Premier League season through injury and is yet to score for West Ham since moving from Swansea in August.

The Black Stars are looking for their fifth Nations Cup, but they have not won a title since 1982.

Since then they have finished a runners-up on three occasions in 1992, 2010 and last time out in 2015 when they lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.

This time around, they will play in Group D alongside Uganda, seven-time champions Egypt and the 1972 runners-up Mali.