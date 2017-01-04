Nyantakyi pointed out last Monday that he personally led Akaminko to a hospital in Florida where his outfit catered for his bills.

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has disclosed that his outfit spent $15,000 on Jerry Akaminko after he sustained an injury during a World Cup friendly international against The Netherlands in Rotterdam.

There had been press reports that Akaminko was neglected by the GFA during his rehabilitation in an ill-fated injury which prevented him from competing in the 2014 edition of the global showpiece.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Nyantakyi debunked the reports saying: "We catered for him during his injury and I can tell you that we spent over $15,000 on him".

"I remember I personally led him to a hospital in Florida where he began his rehabilitation so, for someone to say we neglected him was a lie," the FA boss added.

Touching on the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon, Nyantakyi said he believed the team could go as far as winning the title at the tournament.

He said the team must work hard to realise their dream of lifting the trophy at the end of the competition scheduled to commence on January 14 and end on February 5.