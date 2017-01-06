GFA honours Asantehene, others

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has honoured Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum and Dr Samuel Esson Jonah among others for their immense contribution to the development of football in the country over the years.

According to the association, the personalities who were awarded have impacted tremendously to the development of the game on different ways and deserved to be acknowledged.

They were honoured during the extraordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association at the Alisa Hotel last Wednesday where the GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, praised them for their immense contribution towards the development of the game in the country.

Other recipients were Togbe Afede XIV, Dr Kwabena Duffour, Enoch Teye Mensah, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II (Dormaahene), Alex Mould, Frank Apeagyei, Mad. Habiba Atta Forson, Ernest Thompson and Dr Kojo Benjamin Taylor,

The rest were Joseph Yaw Appiah, Mad. Sophia Okuley Kwaku Ampim Darko, Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu (Late) and George Boroh Dasoberi (Late) for helping the growth of football in diverse ways.

All awardees received a plague with a citation from the GFA and a customised Black Stars jersey for their achievement in helping the GFA in performing its functions.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Mr Nyantakyi said his outfit will continue to reward deserving personalities who have helped in the development of the sport in diverse ways.

He said such personalities will forever be remembered by the GFA for their tremendous support.

"It is important to honour people who have excelled in helping the growth of the game in our dear nation thus the need for these plagues," Mr Nyantakyi said.

"This is not the first time the association is organising this for such personalities and it will continue as they forever remain in our hearts," he stated.