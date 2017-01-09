Gender row female athlete Caster Semenya marries long-term girlfriend

Caster Semenya - the Olympic star who was at the centre of a gender row - has married her girlfriend in a stunning ceremony. The 800m gold medalist, of South Africa, tied the knot with her long-term partner, Violet Raseboya, in a beautiful white wedding yesterday.

The union took place on her 26th birthday - and more than a year after she and Raseboya had a traditional wedding in December 2015.

Taking to social media yesterday, Semenya posted pictures of herself and her bride at the Chez Charlene wedding venue in Pretoria.

She wrote that the pair had enjoyed a "perfect day".

In one image, posted on the Olympic champion's Instagram account, the couple can be seen beaming as they walk back down the aisle together.

Semenya is pictured wearing a spectacular embroidered jacket for the occasion, while Raseboya is dressed in a white gown and headband.

(Photo: Instagram/Caster Semenya)

In another image, the pair can be seen placing their hands together and bowing their heads, while surrounded by their loved ones.

Semenya captioned the image: "Love that is unbreakable. #love #ourweddingday#perfectday #perfectcouple #married#casviowedding."

A third picture shows Raseboya posing in her dazzling gown.

Her devoted partner wrote of the snap: "My heart."

After tying the knot in front of their family and friends, Semenya and Raseboya changed into traditional yellow outfits for their reception.

The couple's wedding came just months after Semenya ran to victory in the women's 800m final at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

She impressively set a national record of one minute and 55.28 seconds.

The athlete - who was previously subjected to gender testing to prove she was female - has a condition known as hyperandrogenism.

This naturally increases her levels of testosterone.

In 2015, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the International Association of Athletics Federations's rule to force athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone to take hormone-suppressing drugs.

Semenya, who first rose to fame at the IAAF's 2009 World Championships, has long had to battle critics - whom she dubs her "haters".