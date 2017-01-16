FIFA referees charged to be good ambassadors

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged Ghanaian FIFA Referees to be good and worthy ambassadors of the nation as they travel outside to handle their international matches. The call was made by the General Secretary of the GFA, Isaac Addo, when he led two members of the Executive Committee of the Football Association to present 21 FIFA Referees badges that will enable them to handle matches during the 2017 CAF and FIFA matches.

The referees were made up of fourteen male and seven females. The male referees who would also be on the national list to handle the 2017/2018 Premier League matches are made up of seven middle referees and seven assistant referees.

The lady referees however, apart from their international assignments will only feature in this season’s female league matches, and perhaps in Division One matches.

The GFA General Secretary who presented the badges on behalf of the FA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, pointed out that although the referees have their own names and stations, they assume the national name, Ghana, as soon as they travel outside the country to carry out their assignments.

Mr Addo said football was a huge international business spread throughout the whole world, adding: “As you handle your matches all over the world in front of world television cameras, you advertise yourselves and the name of Ghana”.

He reminded the FIFA referees that the exposure that Ghana gets through its teams, international players and referees cannot be quantified and paid for through any national budget.

The General Secretary expressed the GFA’s regrets that Ghanaian referees have been absent from World Cup tournaments both at the senior and junior level.

He said as our national teams continue to feature very prominently during world cup tournaments like the ones in Brazil, South Africa and Germany, Ghanaian FIFA referees have been conspicuously missing from the list of appointed match officials.

He said since the appearance of the late B. K. Dwomoh and Justice Yeboah in World Cup matches, no Ghanaian international referee had been invited to participate in such matches. He, therefore, charged the referees as individuals and the Referees Association to rise above their present performances and join the league of international match officials, adding “our President, Mr Nyantakyi is in world football administration with our players who play for the Black Stars”

For her part, Miss Lenean Addy, the only lady member of the GFA Executive Committee, reminded the FIFA referees that many other referees would have loved to be in their positions, but they could not get the chance, as FIFA has got a quota for all national associations.

She, therefore, charged them to guard their badges jealously through professional competence and ability. She regretted the absence of any Ghanaian referee at the ongoing AFCON in Gabon.

The other Executive Committee member present at the presentation, Mr Nanabenyi Eyison, asked the female referees to continue to step up their training and competence in order to match up with the increasing growth of female football in the country and in the world.

He said as female football was witnessing international growth and popularity, more female referees would be required to handle matches. He assured them of the continuing support from the GFA to help them grow and develop.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, female FIFA Referee, Delight Alorbu, thanked the GFA for the presentations. She promised that they would live up to the GFA’s expectations.

Below is the list of the FIFA Referees.

MALE REFEREES AND ASSISTANT REFEREES

Abdul Latif Adaari : Referee Addi Prosper Awotirim : Referee Agbovi William Selorm : Referee Fleschier Cecil Amatey : Referee Laryea Daniel Nii Ayi : Referee Lamptey Joseph Odartei : Referee Lathbridge Reginald : Referee Agyin David Nelson : Assistant Referee Atimaka Paul Kodzo : Assistant Referee Badiu Ibrahim Adams : Assistant Referee Laryea David Lionheart Nii Lartey : Assistant Referee Nantiere Eric : Assistant Referee Ouedraogo Dawood Brimah Yamdogo : Assistant Referee Salifu Malik Alidu : Assistant Referee

FEMALE REFEREES AND ASSISTANT REFEREES