FIFA Ranking: Black Stars move back into top 50

The Black Stars of Ghana have moved back into the top 50 ranked nations in the February edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The Stars who were perched a lowly 54th before the start of the 2017 AFCON have now surged nine places up the rankings are now ranked 45th after placing fourth during the tourney.

Ghana also moved two places on the African rankings from 9th to 7th place.

Ghana won and lost three each during the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

Cameroon’s victory at the tournament helped them climb 29 places into 33rd position while Egypt’s silver-medal finish secured them 23rd place and The Pharaohs are now the highest ranked CAF team.

AFCON semi-finalists Burkina Faso are 38 in AFrica while quarter- finalists Congo DR (37, plus 12), Morocco (48, plus 9) and hosts Gabon (87, plus 21) also have cause to celebrate.

Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium are still ranked the top five countries in the World.