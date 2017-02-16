Federations support Nunoo Mensah for GOC presidency

With barely a month to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) election, about 18 federations under the GOC have proposed that the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Ben Nunoo Mensah, becomes the new leader of Ghana’s Olympic body.

The group, who made the proposal at a meeting last Friday, are, therefore, asking Mr Nunoo Mensah to take over the mantle from the Prof. Francis Dodoo-led administration to chart a new course for the GOC.

Presidents of the federations who were at the closed-door meeting as the Daily Graphic gathered, included Mike Aggrey of the Ghana Golf Federation, Herbert Mensah of the Ghana Rugby Federation, Linear Addy of the Ghana Football Association, Isaac Duah of the Tennis Federation, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah of the Beach Soccer Federation, Mohammed Shanoon of the Cycling Federation and Paul Atchoe of the Ghana Volley Federation.

The others were Emmanuel Tetteh of the Judo Federation, Kilian Welsh of Shooting Federation, Joseph Mingle (Kick-boxing), Theo Edzie (Swimming), Rev. Emmanuel Neequaye (Netball Federation), Frederick Lartey Otu (Taekwondo), Asante Bekoe of the Ghana Rowing and Canoeing and Godwill Agyeman of the Powerlifting Federation.

Snippets of information as gathered by the paper indicated that the federation presidents were bent on changing the direction of the GOC.

This, according to sources, would help empower the respective sub-committees under the GOC to effectively work as an implementing body while the GOC becomes an approving body.

The source said members also concluded they would ensure that every federation played a part in the running of the GOC both at the board and the subcommittee level, should Nunoo Mensah be handed the mantle of leadership of the committee.

To this end, the federation presidents also agreed at the meeting that the GOC would only be an approving body while the eight subcommittees worked as an implementing body as it charted a new course to turn around the GOC to be able to fund its activities.

The meeting, the Daily Graphic further gathered, would consult the other remaining Olympic sports federations to come on board to transform the GOC both at the board and the subcommittee levels.