Enyimba FC goalie Fatau Dauda has confirmed that he has received a call-up to join the Black Stars at their pre-AFCON camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Dauda in an interview with Citi FM said he received an invite today from the national team selectors to join the team in the UAE city of Al AIn.

Reports in the local media this morning suggest that Rosenborg goalie Adam Kwarasey had re-drawn from Avram Grant's provisional squad due to injury.

Dauda, 31, was initially cut from the team after a training camp at the St Thomas Aquinas School Park in Accra.

He recently signed for Nigerian Premier League side Enyimba FC.

The former AshGold goalkeeper is now headed for his fourth AFCON having featured in 2008,2013,2015 and now 2017.