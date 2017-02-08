“Ensure equitable distribution of funds”

Sports enthusiast and a former chief of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), George Haldane Lutterodt, has urged the incoming Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, to ‘drain the Black Stars swamp’ and ensure the equitable distribution of funds to all disciplines.

He maintained that the Black Stars had been pampered enough to the extent that they now take the natural love the nation had for them for granted.

According to him the loud absence of nationalistic fervour vis-a-vis the carrying of national flags and paraphernalias were all missing during the Black Stars campaign in Gabon.

“These are disturbing signals which the Stars must watch and know the true feeling of Ghanaians about their behaviour and attitude’, he noted.

The sports financier stated that it was about time the sector Minister made strong decisions on the Stars to make them aware of the feelings of the people of Ghana.Mr Lutterodt also charged the Minister to invest in lesser-known sporting disciplines and transform them into job creation enterprises.

The veteran sports administrator wondered why the Stars have not won the Africa Cup after 35 years despite taking a huge chunk of the budget over the past two decades.

He called for a paradigm shift and challenged the new Minister to ensure a rennaissance in sports.