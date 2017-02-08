Employ a coach with ambition, pedigree - Kuffour

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has called on the football authorities to employ a coach who has the personality, ambition and pedigree of growing the senior national team to win much glory at the continental level.

Such a coach, he said, should be offered a five-year contract or more to ensure that “he grows and develops the Black Stars to win and defend continental trophies on countless occasions to make the team invincible.”

Making his contributions on why the Black Stars had failed to win the ultimate at AFCON tournaments on Supersport, Kuffour said coaches who had been managing the Black Stars were not offered long-term contracts.

He said some of them also lacked the pedigree and wherewithal to transform the Black Stars into a formidable and winsome side to restore the glory of Ghana as far as football was concerned.

“The time has come for the Ghana Football Association to give long-term contracts to managers. Such managers should not only have huge personalities to enable players appreciate his values, but should also be offered a free hand to grow and develop the team into a winsome side”, he stated.

On whether Coach Avram Grant should be offered a new contract after failing to go beyond the semi-finals during the 2017 AFCON tournament, Kuffour said the contract should be abrogated.

“He didn’t look like a coach who had the confidence to win the trophy in Gabon. His demeanour on the touchline showed that he didn’t have the requisite confidence even to offer instructions to the boys to deliver, so his contract should not be extended”, he explained.