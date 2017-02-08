Dogboe for WBO super-bantam in Australia April 23

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, is bracing for a clash with Jessie Magdaleno (Jesus Gabriel Magdaleno) for the WBO world junior featherweight (super bantamweight) championship on April 23 in Australia.

Dogboe, who currently holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) world youth super bantamweight title and the WBO International super bantamweight belt, is hopeful that victory against the undefeated American will secure him a world title shot.

The father and trainer of the promising 22-year-old fighter, Paul Dogboe, told the Graphic Sports in a telephone interview that the fight contract will be signed by the end of February. The bout is expected to be on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn heavyweight bout later this year.

He added that Team Dogboe, as part of preparations for the bout, has commenced a training camp for what would, perhaps, be the biggest fight in Isaac’s burgeoning career.

“I have received a call from the WBO to the effect that Isaac is the mandatory challenger for Magdaleno. It is a big fight because Magdaleno’s name scares a lot of opponents but certainly not Isaac. We will prepare to face him.”

He also disclosed that his son was already in training for another bout before he was contacted by the Pacquiao-Horn bout promotors.

Mr Dogboe disclosed that Team Dogboe’s headache, however, had been how to finance a three-tier camping plan that would see Dogboe arrive in Australia, at least, a month to the fight.

He said the first phase of preparation is ongoing in Ghana but would have to travel to London for the next phase, with the last phase to be conducted in Australia.

He explained that training for a title bout in boxing is capital intensive and would require the support of the corporate sector.

“I want to appeal to companies and individuals to support this brave son of Ghana and Africa to go and win the world title. It’s been a while since an African boxer won a world title. We are that close and we want support from all over Africa to prepare for this fight.”

“Isaac has already proven to boxing fans what he can do. What he needs is the support; I mean financial support to help him train well for this big opportunity. I want to urge the companies and individuals out there to come. I know they love boxing and this is the time to show everyone they truly love the sport.”

Isaac Dogboe was declared the best boxer in 2016 by the WBO and is currently unbeaten in 16 outings, while his opponent, Magdaleno, 25, is also undefeated in 24 fights.