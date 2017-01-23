Dauda Mohammed yearns for Black Stars call-up

Soon after completing a move to Belgian side, Anderlecht, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward, Dauda Mohammed, has assured to work very hard to get a call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Ghana U-20 forward and his former employers after engaging in a series of talks with officials at Anderlecht last year, sealed a four-year contract at an undisclosed fee which enabled the youngster to join his teammates last week.

During a telephone chat with the Graphic Sports yesterday, the talented player said his transfer to Anderlect would help him mature in his budding , to earn him a second call-up to the national team.

“I have finally completed my move to Anderlecht and I have started training with my new teammates. My target now is to do my best and make sure I receive another national team call-up.

“Anderlecht is a very big club and everybody knows that I have played for the national team before so I believe if I work hard and score more goals I can achieve my target,” he added.

Dauda is currently training with the club’s second team and will join the first squad if he makes an impression on his new bosses.

The 19-year-old player made about 25 appearances for Kotoko and scored eight goals last season.

He earned his first call-up to the Stars camp last year when he replaced injured Ebenezer Assifuah during the Stars final 2017 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.