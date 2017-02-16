As part of celebrations of Ghana’s 60th Independent Anniversary, Streetwise Promotions in association with Errol Hawks Sports Management and the [email protected] Planning Committee will on Saturday, March 11 host three World Boxing Council (WBC) title bouts at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

According to the organisers, three WBC titles will be up for grabs under a bill dubbed: "Freedom Fight Nights" with three Ghanaian world title prospects; Richard Commey, Duke Micah and Frederick Lawson taking-on crack expatriates from Europe and North America.

In the main event, Lightweight World title challenger Commey, (24 wins-two losses, 22 KO’s) will battle Belgium’s Hedi Slimani, (26 wins-two losses, 14 KO’s) over 12-rounds for the WBC International Silver Lightweight Title.

Co-featured on the card is Fredrick "General Okunka" Lawson (24-1-0, 20 K0’s) who is on the comeback trail after he suffered a broken jaw against Kevin Bizier on November 7, 2015 when he was stopped in the 10th round. General Okunka is scheduled for a 12-rounder for the WBC International Silver Welterweight Title against Jamaica’s Sakima Mullings (19 wins-two losses, 14 KO’s).

The final headlining bout involves undefeated and world ranked bantamweight prospect Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah, (19 wins, 17 KO’s) who will clash with Mexican Jonathan “El Fenix” Aguilar, (17 wins-4 losses, 15 KO’s) in a 12-round bout for the WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch of Freedom Fight Nights yesterday at the Accra International Conference Centre, the Chairman of the [email protected] Media and Branding Sub-committee, Jefferson Sackey told the Daily Graphic the committee gave the promotion it's blessing because of the massive contributions of boxing to the history of Ghanaian sports.

Michael Amoo-Bediako Streetwise Promotions urged all three boxers on the bill to give-off their best and record convincing victories to thrill Ghanaian boxing fans who have long been starved of quality international bouts.

Organisers expect a total of five bouts to be on the undercard of the three title fights with promising fighters such as Emmanuel Anim, Kpakpo Allotey and Felix Ajom featuring.