Columbus Crew signs Mohammed Abu from Stromgodset

Abu, 25, most recently played for Stromsgodset IF in Norway’s topflight.

Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew SC have announced the signing of midfielder Mohammed Abu as a Special Discovery Player.

He will officially be added to the Black & Gold roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

Abu will occupy an international spot on the Black & Gold roster.

The 25-year-old midfielder has made 163 professional appearances (154 starts) across all competitions in Spain, France and Norway, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

His previous experience includes playing for Stromsgodset IF in Norway’s Eliteserien, spending time in France’s First Division — Ligue 1 — with FC Lorient and featuring for Rayo Vallecano in La Liga — Spain’s topflight.

The Ghanaian player also has experience in UEFA Champions League Qualifiers and UEFA Europa League Qualifiers. In 2011, while with Stromsgodset IF, he played against Atletico Madrid for 180 minutes over the course of two legs in an UEFA Europa League Qualifier.