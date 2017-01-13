Christian Atsu linked with Basaksehir transfer

Reports emanating from Turkey claim that Basaksehir are currently in negotiations for the transfer of Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian winger is on loan at Newcastle for the season but the Fanatik in Turkey report that Chelsea are talking to Basaksehir on a deal for the player, with it believed to be a permanent transfer.

The actual details of the loan contract weren’t made public back in August, it was simply stated that Newcastle had an option to buy Christian Atsu at the end of the season.

You would presume if there is any truth to the claims in Turkey, that Newcastle would have to give permission to let the player move midway through his loan.

Basaksehir finished fourth last season, a distant 20 points off the top, but this season they are the surprise league leaders just one match off the halfway point of the season.

They are desperate to bring in quality players to try and keep the momentum of their title challenge going, as well as ensure the riches of Champions League football next season.

You wouldn’t imagine Christian Atsu having much trouble in coping with the quality of football over in Turkey, former Newcastle midfielder Emre will turn 37 in September and he has started 10 of Basaksehir’s 16 league games.

Christian Atsu is currently away on international duty with the Black Stars and has spoken of his worries regarding the timing of the African Cup of Nations finals affecting his club chances this season, when returning to Newcastle.

A regular Championship substitute (10 times) this season, Atsu has only started six league games – with surely many more needed before he would stand a chance of a permanent move to Newcastle.

The winger has admitted to being sick of these temporary loan moves since joining Chelsea and is desperate for a permanent base, now 25 years old, Newcastle is Christian Atsu’s fifth loan move in the past three and a half years.