Blessing certain for Stars

Ghana Premier League’s best performer and top scorer, Latif Blessing, was the toast of fans when he had his debut training with the senior national team, the Black Stars, when preparations for the Gabon 2017 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) began at the St Aquinas School last Wednesday.

Blessing’s invitation did not come as a surprise to many following his outstanding performance in last season’s league, coupled with his recent double honour at this year’s PLB Awards in Accra on December 16.

The Liberty Professionals playmaker was the only upfield local player who made it into Coach Avram Grant’s provisional squad. It is, however, not likely that the gifted player would make Coach Avram Grant’s final 23-man sqaud for AFCON 2017 due to the keen competition in his role.

But whether he makes it to Gabon or not, Blessing’s value would be greatly enhanced apart from it being a learning curve in his blossoming career.

Goalkeepers Richard Ofori of Wa All Stars and Fatau Dauda, formerly of Ashantigold, were the other home-based players who maintained their positions in the provisional squad.

The young promising Ofori, who was instrumental in All Stars’ first league triumph last season, has especially been a regular feature in the Stars’ set-up for sometime now under Coach Grant.