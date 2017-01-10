Black Stars play Bunyodkor in friendly today

The kick-off time for the game is 5pm local time (13:00 GMT).

Ghana's Black Stars will engage Uzbekistan giants, Bunyodkor, in an international friendly at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai today.

The four-time African champions will use the match as a warm-up towards the 2017 AFCON in Gabon which kicks-off on Saturday.

Coach Avram Grant's side has been camping in the United Arab Emirates since last week Tuesday in preparation for Africa's flagship tournament.

The Stars will likely play another friendly before departing to Gabon for the tournament on Friday.

Ghana are in Group D alongside Uganda, Egypt and Mali.