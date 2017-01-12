Black Stars have problems in scoring goals-Avram Grant

The head coach for the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, Avram Grant has said that the Black Stars have a problem of scoring goals, which must be worked on, ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Gabon.

The Black Stars are fervently preparing at their training camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and defeated Bunyodkor Club from Uzbekistan, in a friendly game to fine tune the players for the tournament slated for Gabon from 14th January to 5th February, 2017.

In an interview from Dubai, Coach Grant said the team created a lot of chances, but lacked the ability to convert those chances.

“The team has been creating a lot of chances but has not been able to convert them, as much as I would need them to.

“In our previous games, we have created a lot of chances, but the percentages on capitalizing on the chances created are not good.

“Throughout our training, we have been working a lot in front of goal in finishing to fine tune for the team and for individual players as well.

The coach however, noted that the players are responding very well to training and is hopeful the team would perform well.

“I am glad we scored two goals from the friendly and I know we will get even better, because if you don’t create chances you cannot score goals, which is very important."

Ghana won by 2:0 with goals from stars captain Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong.