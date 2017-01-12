Black Stars dip to 54th in latest FIFA rankings

Ghana's men's senior national team, the Black Stars will start their 2017 AFCON campaign as the 54th best team in world football.

The Black Stars in the latest Coca Cola/FIFA rankings released today sunk to 54th place, a spot lower than their ranking from last month (53rd).

Avram Grant's side are now the ninth best African team behind Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Congo DR, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

African ranking

The Teranga Lions of Senegal who ended 2016 as the top-ranked African team retained their top spot and are ranked 33rd worldwide followed by the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire (34th) and the Pharaohs of Egypt (35th).

The Black Stars are the second-best ranked team in Group D of AFCON 2017 where they face Egypt, Mali (64th) and Uganda (73rd).

The Black Stars last November dropped out of the top fifty teams in the world for the first time since October 2005.

Argentina are ranked the best team in the world followed by their South American counterparts Brazil in second place and Germany, Chile and Belgium respectively.

FIFA world ranking