Black Stars begin training

In attendance at the non-residential camping were, goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who was returning to the team after losing out on the first spot to Razak Braimah since the 2014 World Cup, Braimah and Richard Ofori.

Ghana’s Black Stars on Wednesday commenced their training at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School Park ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Gabon next month.

Liberty Professionals wonder kid, Latif Blessing trained with the Black Stars for the first time last Wednesday, alongside Bechem United centre back, Alfred Nelson.

Most of the invited players took part in the training and included notable members of the team such as Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Mubarak Wakaso, Majeed Waris among others.

Conspicuously missing, however, were the skipper of the side, Asamoah Gyan, his deputy, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Jefferey Schlupp.

The training went on well with all the players doing their best to impress Coach Avram Grant and some members of the Black Stars management.

Coach Grant is expected to select his final 23-man squad from the provisional 30 invited.

Ghana will be hoping to win the AFCON for the first time in over three decades when they converge on Gabon for the tournament which runs from January 14 to February 5.

The Black Stars were losing finalists to Cote d’Ivoire at the last tournament jointly hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.