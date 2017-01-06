Each Black Queens player has received $13,000 from the Youth and Sports Ministry following their qualification and participation in last year's African Women's championship.

The Black Queens are owed a total amount of $25,000 over a six-year period for qualifiers from 2011 All Africa Games, World Cup and Nations Cup.

The team last month staged a protest against the Sports Ministry for failing to pay their bonuses after placing third at the tournament.

According to captain of the team Elizabeth Addo, the Ministry have fulfilled their promise by paying each member of the team 13,000 dollars.

"We have been paid 13,000 dollars each and i want to use this opportunity to thank the media for helping us," she told Kumasi based radio station Adehye FM.

Graphic Online understands that the players were handed a an equivalent of the $13,000 amount in Ghana cedi cheques as the Sports Ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the $12,000 balance is expected to be paid by government in the coming days.

The Full Squad who received the amount:

Goalkeepers: Nana Ama Asantewa (Police Ladies), Patricia Mantey (Immigration Ladies), Fafali Dumeshi (Police Ladies).

Defenders: Janet Egyir (Iceland), Rosemary Ampem (Immigration Ladies) Linda Eshun (Iceland), Cynthia Adobea (Prisons), Regina Antwi (Hassacas), Cynthia Adjei (Police).

Midfielders : Juliet Acheampong (Sweden), Mary Essilful (Soccer Intellectuals), Priscilla Saahane (Fabulous), Rita Otchere (Prisons), Safia Abdul Rahman (C) (Lipo) , Alice Kusi (Fabulous), Elizabeth Addo (Sweden), Grace Asare (Prisons), Samira Suleman (Iceland).

Attackers: Portia Boakye (Iceland), Florence Dadson, Faiza Ibrahim (Police Ladies)