Bechem Utd unveil new players, kit

The Bankroller of Bechem United Football Club, Kingsley Owusu Achau, is optimistic that the club would make a mark when they embark on their maiden continental football competition this year.

He said, “Much as I do not want to place too much pressure on the playing body and technical team, I know we are going to impress in the CAF Confederation Cup competition”.

Mr Owusu Achau who was speaking with the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a ceremony held at the Grand Casamora Hotel at Adjirigano in Accra to outdoor newly signed players and the new Macron kit of the club for the forthcoming season also called for a stronger relationship between the club and the media.

Earlier, Mr Owusu Achau recalled the feat chalked up by the Brong Ahafo based club in last season’s MTN FA Cup competition which they won against Okwawu United and said the club was poised to build on their last season successes.

To this end, he explained that the club would improve and better its position on the league log this season while they worked diligently to impress during its CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Mr Owusu Achau, therefore, stressed the need for a stronger relationship between the media and other corporate organisations to spread the success story of Bechem United as well as help market the club as a brand to the rest of the world.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Nana Kwesi Darling, for his part, catalogued the itinery of the club for this year, saying: “We will leave for a tournament in Turkey by next week after which we will take part in the inter club gala competition when we return”.

“We will also play the champion of champions and then the Ghana Premier League,” he added.