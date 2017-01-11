Avram’s Stars ready to deliver-George Afriyie

The Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Mr George Afriyie, says the players selected by Coach Avram Grant to represent Ghana at the Gabon 2017 AFCON are talented and ready to deliver the ultimate for the nation.

In Afriyie’s view, the Israeli coach would have a hard time selecting his first 11 players for the games due to the fierce competition in camp, adding that all the players have been working hard to catch the coach’s eye.

Mr Afriyie, who was speaking to the media yesterday at the team’s camp in Dubai ahead of their first friendly game against Uzbekistan giants, Bunyodkor at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, expressed confidence that the Stars would live up to expection, considering the talents that abound in camp.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that these boys will make Ghana proud. The outcome of this game is very important because it will send a clear message out there that we are ready. I hope they will translate what we are witnessing now into the competition proper”, he said.

The Stars won yesterday’s friendly match 2-0, courtesy skipper Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong.

Mr Afriyie attributed the team’s inability to play many friendly games this time to the bad blood which existed between the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and its attendant financial tussle.

“In most of our international competitions, we plan to play maximum three or two matches, but unfortunately, we are not in the best of times because the change of government and the seeming tension between the FA and the ministry made things difficult”, he noted.

The tournament will start from January 14 and end on February 5 in Gabon. Ghana will play against Egypt, Mali and Uganda in Group D.