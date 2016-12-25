Augusco to open Sprite Ball title defence against Osu Presec

The draw for the Sprite Ball Championship has taken place with interesting matchups to look forward to when the competition begins on December 28 at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

Defending champion St. Augustine’s College headlines the boys division in Group A with Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC-Osu), Mawuli Senior High School and debutant Kumasi Anglican Senior High School.

However, Group C’s group of death makeup sets up the competition for a wonderful display of talent and rivalry. Four time winners Mfantsipim School has been drawn against 2014 Champions Keta Senior High School, Prempeh College and Sacred Heart Senior High School. The latter is making its debut in the competition.

Due to the absence of Awudome and T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High Schools respectively, the female division was dwarfed to just eight competing teams.

Reigning champions Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion School has a fairly easy draw as it comes up against West Africa Senior High School, Methodist Girls Senior High School (Manfe) and Three Town Senior High School.

Group B is the division’s death group as it houses Accra Wesley Girls Senior High, Wesley Girls Senior High School from Cape-Coast, Ahantaman and Kumasi Girls Senior High Schools respectively.

Below is a full list of the groups:

Boys Division

Group A

St. Augustine’s College

PRESEC-Osu

Mawuli Senior High School

Kumasi Anglican senior High School

Group B

Pope John Senior High School

PRESEC-Legon

St. John’s School

Adisadel College

Group C

Mfantsipim School

Sacred Heart Senior High

Keta Senior High Technical School

Prempeh College

Group D

Opoku Ware Senior High School

Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School

Ghana Senior Technical School

Koforidua Senior Technical School

Girls Division

Group A

Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion School

West Africa Senior High School

Methodist Girls Senior High School

Three Town Senior High School

Group B

Accra Wesley Girls High School

Wesley Girls High School

Ahantaman Girls Senior High School

Kumasi Girls Senior High School