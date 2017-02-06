Athletics coaches need to collaborate - Prof Dodoo

The president of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Professor Francis Dodoo, has stressed the need for much collaboration among athletics coaches across the regions for the betterment of the sport.

He noted that a new national coaches’ representative, Ansel Nyavedie, who would serve as the link between the GAA and coaches in the country had already begun work in earnest.

At an annual get-together of the Past Athletes Association of Ghana (PAAG) held at the Accra Stadium last Saturday, stakeholders of the discipline took stock of the activities for the year to chart a new path for the game this season.

Mr Andrew Agbo-Kitcher, president of PAAG, told the Graphic Sports that his outfit organise the first of athletics would competitions in early April.

“We will also create and launch more athletics clubs across the country beginning late February”, he stated.

Mr Kitcher also reiterated the association’s commitment towards building a vibrant athletics association.

An athletics coach, Samuel Ayer, took time to explain to attendee coaches the work on how to establish telepathy and an easy working relationship among themselves.

Meanwhile, Professor Dodoo, who also doubles as the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) says he is yet to decide whether or not to contest the upcoming GOC elections in March.