Aston Villa and Swansea negotiating swap deal for Jordan Ayew and Neil Taylor

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is on the verge of completing a transfer from Championship side Aston Villa to English Premier League side Swansea City.

Sky Sports sources indicate that the Ghanaian striker will end his underwhelming spell at Villa in a cash plus player deal involving Swansea's Neil Taylor who will go in the opposite direction.

Ayew has regained his form with Ghana at the ongoing 2017 AFCON where he scored the first goal for Ghana in a 2-1 victory over DR Congo yesterday in Gabon.

Wales international defender Taylor has been a regular for the Swans this season, making 17 first-team appearances this season.

It is believed the money that will accompany Taylor on his move to Villa could be as high as £5million, with Ayew set to follow his brother Andre in having a stint with Swansea.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in 22 appearances for Villa this season, and is currently on African Cup of Nations duty with Ghana in Gabon.

There is a suggestion that Ayew could depart Ghana's 2017 AFCON camp for South Wales for a medical.

Villa paid £8.4million to sign Ayew from Lorient in the summer of 2015, and found the net seven times in his first season as the West Midlands club were relegated.

Swansea have already made three additions to their squad in the January transfer window.