Ash Warriors win Binatone Skate football

Ashanti Warriors last Sunday won the maiden Binatone Skate football Fiesta after beating Accra Giants 2-0 in a penalty shootout at the La Pleasure Beach.

The match ended 4-4 in regulation time after Accra Giants came back four times to put the game beyond normal time.

Giants skipper, Gariba Saani, however, made history by scoring all four goals for his side in an entertaining game which drew a large crowd.

Saani went ahead to win both the Most Valuable Player and Goal King awards on the day, while Warriors goalie, Adamu Bilal, emerged the Best Goalkeeper. Both of them received trophies for their feat.

The Binatone Skate football Fiesta, which was organised by Sports and Youth Development Organisation (SYDO) and sponsored by Binatone, is expected to be an annual competition.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Binatone, Sunil Lalvani, in his address said his outfit found it appropriate to give meaning to the lives of polio survivors through skate soccer.

The Director of SYDO, Albert Frimpong, was particularly impressed with the turnout and the successful organisation of the event and thanked Binatone for their immense support.