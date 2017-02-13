Asante-Bekwai heads Rowing and Canoeing Federation

A legal practitioner, Stephen Asante-Bekwai was last Saturday elected the president of the Ghana Rowing and Canoeing Federation at its congress in Accra.

Mr Asante-Bekwai in his acceptance speech promised to move the federation to higher heights and put resources together to make it a national sports practised in all regions.

At the congress Mr Alhassan Sumani was also elected as the General Secretary of the federation.

The immediate past president, Kamal Sulley lamented the predicaments of the association, saying that the lack of state support undermined their efforts at developing the sport.

“We have secured equipment valued at £20, 00 and they are asking us to pay duties but attempts made by the federation to secure those equipment had proved futile,” he said.

He called on the government to come to the aid of the lesser known sports in the country such as the Ghana Rowing and Canoeing Federation and ensure equal distribution of the national cake.