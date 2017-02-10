Annor excels in US

Ghanaian ping pong star, Lynda Annor, became the toast of the sport in the United States of America where she emerged as the best female player for the Westchester Open last month.

The Ghana Immigration Service player was in the US for the competition and her exploits earned her plaudits and the respect of colleagues and instructors of the Westchester club.

Annor disclosed to The Mirror in an interview that she was excited to be the only female to receive that award despite playing against very experienced male colleagues.

“I played with male players from well-known table tennis playing countries from Asia and I was the only female player to be honoured with the best player award,” she said.

The 2014 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Best Female Table Tennis Player said she played 16 games in two days and described the competition as tough considering the different people and styles she played against.

Once Ghana’s representative in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the enterprising player said she wanted to create opportunity for more young players and was aspiring to set up an academy in future to train more players.

She was grateful to the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), the Sports Director of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Samuel Ayeh, and her sponsors, Mr and Mrs Jason Onyame of the Devine Travel and Tour for the opportunity offered her.

Ms Annor disclosed that she was looking forward to participating in another competition in the UK and was preparing towards the UK trip.