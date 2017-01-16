Ambassador Quarcoo Backs Stars to go for glory

Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, has expressed deep worry following Ghana's failure to annex the African Cup of Nations for over three decades. As a result, he has charged the Black Stars to go the extra mile in the ongoing biennial soccer showpiece in Gabon to end the trophy drought.

The former Black Stars Management member pointed out in an interview that it would take a high sense of nationalism and patriotism to realise their fifth Nations Cup dream. Ambassador Quarcoo charged the technical team and the playing body to remain focused and employ every tactics to ensure that they returned home with the ultimate.

He indicated that the team stood the chance of writing their names in gold and in the history books should they emerge the ultimate winners. The former Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation president is of the view that the honour that goes with lifting the silverware cannot be quantified in monetary terms, so he has tasked the team to act as worthy ambassadors.

He added, “As our new President Nana Akufo-Addo asserted in his inaugural address, if the team will be patriotic enough, and not as spectators, I have no doubt that they will do themselves and Ghana proud.

“Many have expressed little faith in the team, but l want to challenge them to prove a point; they can make it. “I believe with tenacity of purpose, they will bring glory to our dear country. We at the office of the Goodwill Sports Ambassador wish them well in this campaign.”

Ghana is housed in Group D with Egypt, Mali and Uganda and will begin its campaign tomorrow against Uganda.