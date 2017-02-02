Akufo-Addo wishes the Black Stars well ahead of Cameroon clash

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished the Black Stars of Ghana the best of luck as they take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semifinals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

President Akufo-Addo took to Twitter to throw his weight behind the team who will be hoping to qualify for the finals with victory tonight.

Ghana have been unable to win the AFCON in over 30 years.



Ghana coach Avram Grant chose to stick with the same starting XI that secured him victory in the quarter-finals of AFCON 2017 for the semi-final clash against Cameroon.

Injured skipper Asamoah Gyan remains on the bench with Afriyie Acquah making his second start of the competition.

Under-fire goalie Razak Brimah of Cordoba CF continues in goal for the four-time champions despite his social media indiscretions.

Below is the Black Stars starting XI;

Razak Brimah - Harrison Afful - John Boye - Daniel Amartey - Frank Acheampong - Mubarak Wakaso - Afriyie Acquah - Thomas Partey - Jordan Ayew - Andre Ayew - Christian Atsu