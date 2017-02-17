Akowuah face to face with Medeama

The presence of midfielder, Malik Akowuah is likely to stoke an unquenched fire when his new club, Accra Hearts of Oak, host his former club, Medeama SC on Sunday in the topliner for the Match Day Two fixtures of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Akowuah’s transfer from the Tarkwa-based side just at the end of last season, was shrouded in controversy with Medeama initially against sanctioning the player’s transfer

However, the dust has settled on that issue, but the circumstances leading to his exit could influence the play pattern of both sides in this appetite-whetting clash.

The two sides have a long standing rivalry and Akowuah’s decision to don the rainbow colours instead of sticking with the mauve could further deepen the rivalry which usually characterise clashes between these two sides.

Medeama are known for their compact midfield and aggressive style of play and that may explain why Hearts often struggle against them.

Statistics of encounters between the two teams point in favour of Medeama who boast of eight wins and five draws in their last 18 clashes.

While Hearts may seek to narrow the gap, Sunday’s battle will be one of the most thrilling encounters as some of the well established stars, including Patrick Razak, Isaac Mensah and Robin Gnagne are expected to step up to the plate to deliver the club’s first victory in this season’s league.

At other centres, Kumasi Asante Kotoko could make it two wins out of two games when they travel to the Berekum Golden City Park to play as guests of Berekum Chelsea.

Returnees, Accra Great Olympics could earn their first point when they travel to play Ashgold at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

WAFA, mourning the sudden passing away of their technical director, Coach Sam Arday, would want to give him a befitting memorial by winning against Ebusua Dwarfs at Sogakope, while Liberty Professionals look to bounce back from their 1-2 loss to Kotoko on the opening day by claiming all points against their guests, Inter Allies, at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.

Debutants Elmina Sharks should also brace themselves up for a tough task when they host Aduana Stars at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.