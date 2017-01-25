AFCON 2017: West Ham deny reports record-signing Andre Ayew has Malaria

English Premier League side West Ham United have denied reports that record-signing Andre Ayew has contracted Malaria at the ongoing 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

Ayew told the club's official website that he fell ill for two days ahead of Ghana's second Group D match with Mali but was not afflicted with Malaria.

"'I wasn't feeling well," he said. "I had some temperature and therefore had little training for two days but the medical team treated me well. I felt I could help and I gave it my all and I'm very happy we got the qualification.

"The sacrifices we are all making are paying off and make you know that hard work really pays off."

Ayew, 26, is West Ham's record-signing after joining the club for a reported £20.5 million from Swansea City last August.

The Black Stars, managed by Avram Grant, need to avoid defeat against Egypt to top the group and set up a last-eight clash with either DR Congo, Morocco, Ivory Coast or Togo.

The 2017 AFCON final will be held in the Gabonese city of Libreville on Sunday 5 February.