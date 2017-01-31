AFCON 2017: Razak Brimah apologises for insulting Black Stars fans

Black Stars goalie, Razak Brimah has issued an apology for an expletive-laden tirade he directed at Ghanaians in a video on Facebook yesterday.

Brimah, 29, in the video which he has since deleted took offence at criticisms and leveled against him for his performances at AFCON 2017 by Ghanaians and journalists.

Using several unprintable words, the Cordoba CF goalie berated his critics asking them "to go to hell" while making a staunch defence of his record as Black Stars goalie.

However, he has since recanted and also issued a statement on Facebook apologising for his comments.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to comment on the development although it must be recalled that German-born midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng was expelled from the team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup when he directed similar expletives at then Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah.

Full statement of Razak Brimah's apology

I have reflected over some comments I made this morning on Facebook and I wish to render my sincere apologies for this unguarded comments.

I accept that as an ambassador for my country Ghana and a role model for many across the globe, I should not have reacted this way even in the face of the insults directed at my mother.

The words I used are unacceptable and offensive and does not represent my true values.

I hope the general public will accept my apology as I focus on helping the Black Stars win the African Cup of Nations title.

I also want to use this opportunity to thank the fans for the overwhelming support they have given the Black Stars that has helped us to reach this stage of the competition.