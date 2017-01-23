AFCON 2017: Minister slashes Black Stars bonus to $5,000

The Minister designate for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah is reported to have successfully negotiated a 50% reduction in winning bonuses for members of the senior national team who are currently participating in AFCON 2017.

Graphic Online's Maurice Quansah reports that the development was announced by Mr Asiamah shortly after he concluded a meeting with the players at their base in Port Gentil, Gabon.

Per the agreement, it is reported that each player will receive $5,000 as bonuses for winning a game at AFCON 2015.

However, they are due $15,000 as bonus for qualifying to the quarter-final stage even in they lose to Egypt in their final Group D game.

The $5,000 bonus will also be maintained for their quarter-final game but will be increased to $6,000 if they make the semi-finals.