Grant drops Jordan, Wakaso, Acheampong and Partey for Egypt clash

Black Stars coach Avram Grant has dropped Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Frank Acheampong and Mubarak Wakaso from his starting line-up against Egypt at the Stade de Port Gentil Wednesday evening.

The Israeli has instead handed England-based Andy Yiadom his international debut at the left-back position in place of Acheampong, who replaced injured Baba Rahman in Ghana’s opening group fixture against Uganda.

Also named in the starting lineup are Jonathan Mensah, who is expected to partner John Boye as centre-backs, Samuel Tetteh of Austrian side FC Liefering and Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who came on as a substitute in Ghana’s two previous group games.

Tetteh will be expected to play alongside Andre Ayew in a supporting role in attack behind lead striker Asamoah Gyan who is one goal shy of a milestone 50 international goals.

Ghana lead Group D with six points after two games and have already qualified for the quarter-final, while second-placed Egypt need a point to guarantee them a place in the last eight of the competition.

The other group fixture takes place at the Stade Oyem (Oyem) between Mali and bottom-placed Uganda who are without a point after two games and are therefore out of contention.

Mali, with only a point from two games, can make it should they win heavily against Uganda while the Egyptians get beaten by the Ghanaians.

Ghana line-up: Razak Braimah, Andy Yiadom, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Andre Ayew, Frank Atsu, Samuel Tetteh, Asamoah Gyan.