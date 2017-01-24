AFCON 2017: Egyptian defender ruled out of Ghana tie

The Pharaoh's of Egypt will be without defender Mohamed Abdel-Shafy for their 2017 AFCON Group D clash against Ghana after he sustained an injury during their last game against Uganda.

The Pharaoh's pipped Uganda's Cranes 1-0 but the victory came at a cost as Abdel-Shafy sustained and injury.

The Egyptian medical team were hopeful that the Al-Ahli player will recover in time to face Ghana but coach Hector Cuper has disclosed that the match will come too soon for him.

Cuper believes he has a lot of players who can replace Abdel-Shafy without hassle after he failed to pass a late fitness test.

“Ahmed Fathy, Omar Gaber, and Karim Hafez can all replace Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, who was injured last game,” he said.

Egypt will face Ghana in a clash to decide who tops Group D on Wednesday at the Stade de Port Gentil.