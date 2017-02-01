AFCON 2017: Egypt, Burkina Faso stand in each other’s way

Egypt's dreams of an eighth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) crown are alive and kicking at the semi-final stage of the competition, although an impressive Burkina Faso side stand between them and a final spot.

In the same vein, Egypt also stand in the way of the Stallions who will also be trying to win their first ever AFCON title. The closest the Burkinabes have been was in 2013 when they lost the final to Nigeria in South Africa.

Egypt, who will appear in the last four of the competition for the first time since 2010, secured a memorable 1-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals and will be the favourites for this one after some strong performances in Gabon. However, Burkina Faso showed their class in the last eight, beating Tunisia 2-0.

In a tournament of fascinating contests and dramatic moments, expect another absorbing match at the Stade de l'Amitie this evening.