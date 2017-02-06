AFCON 2017: Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey make CAF Best XI

Ghana failed to win a medal at the 2017 AFCON but two members of the Black Stars team, Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey were named in the CAF Best XI after the competition on Sunday.
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu was named in the CAF XI by its Technical Study Group while Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey was listed in midfield despite playing in defence during the competition.
Atsu, 25, was a constant threat for Ghana on the right flank during the competition while Amartey, 22, was a calming presence at the back alongside John Boye as Ghana made the semi-finals.
The CAF Best XI was dominated by three players from Cameroon; goalie Fabrice Ondoa, Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog.
Runner-up Egypt also contributed two players - defender Ahmed Hegazy and Roma Stars Mohamed Salah to the team.
CAF Team of the tournament
Goalkeeper: Fabrice ONDOA (Cameroon)
Defenders: Modou Kara MBODJI (Senegal), Ahmed HEGAZY (Egypt), Michael NGADEU (Cameroon)
Midfielders: Charles KABORE (Burkina Faso), Daniel AMARTEY (Ghana), Bertrand TRAORE (Burkina Faso), Christian ATSU (Ghana), Mohamed SALAH (Egypt)
Forwards: Christian BASSOGOG (Cameroon), Junior KABANANGA (DR Congo)