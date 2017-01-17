Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his support for the senior national team as they take on Uganda today at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign at 4pm against the Cranes in the opening fixture of Group D in Port de Gentil.

Mr Mahama believes that it is high time the Stars ended the 35-year wait to see the most coveted trophy in African football in the country. He also called on all Ghanaians to support the team.

Tweeting with the hashtag #BringBackthecup former President Mahama said, "The AFCON cup has eluded us for far too long. Let's support our Black Stars."

Mahama was President between 2012-2016 during which time the Black Stars failed to win the trophy in three attempts at the 2012, 2013 and 2015 editions of the AFCON.