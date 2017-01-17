AFCON 2017: Black Stars XI for Group D opener against Uganda

Coach Avram Grant has named his starting line-up for Tuesday's AFCON opener against Uganda in Port Gentil, Gabon. The head coach of the senior national team handed goalkeeper a starting place in today's game with Leicester's Daniel Amartey set to partner John Boye in defense.

Razak Braimah will be in post for the Black Stars with Harrison Afful and Baba Abdul Rahman on the right and left sides of defense respectively.

Thomas Teye Partey and Afriyie Acquah will be in central midfield with Andre Ayew and Christian Atsu on the flanks.

Captain Asamoah Gyan will lead the attack for the Black Stars this afternoon with Jordan Ayew playing just behind him.

The game is expected to kick off at 4pm GMT at the Stade de Port Gentil.

Ghana XI vs Uganda:

Razak Braimah

Harrison Afful

John Boye

Daniel Amartey

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Christian Atsu

Asamoah Gyan

Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew