The Ministry of Youth and Sports says it is yet to decide how much the Black Stars will receive for winning their games during the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The Ministry, in reaction to media reports that the Stars would have their $10,000 bonus per player restored said government is yet reach an agreement with the players.

The Stars edged the Cranes of Uganda 1-0 in their 2017 AFCON opener yesterday and per the current arrangement are expected to pocket $10,000 each with their coach Avram Grant receiving double that amount.

However, a statement signed by the PRO of the Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah maintains that no bonus structure has been tabled by the current NPP government.

"The Ministry wishes to state in no uncertain terms that no such decision has been taken yet by the Government," the statement said.

"However, it must be stated that the Ministry together with the Minister-designate (representing the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo) is currently consulting all key stakeholders of the game to ensure that the ultimate decision would be in the best interest of Ghanaians".

The Black Stars earlier in the week said they were willing to accept any amount as winning bonus.

Below is the entire statement

18th January, 2017

PRESS RELEASE

AFCON 2017: BLACK STARS’ BONUSES YET TO BE DECIDED.

……SIGNED….

ELVIS ADJEI-BAAH

HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS

